Marktmacht und Ohnmacht – Wettbewerbsrecht hält mit Oligopolen nicht Schritt

Literaturverzeichnis:

[1] OECD, “Spotlight on Global Value Chains: Does it Mean Shutting Out Small Producers?” in Promoting Pro-Poor Growth: Agriculture (OECD, 2006), 58.

[2] I. Young, Responsibility for Justice (OUP, 2011); Philip Pettit, “Freedom in the Market”, 5 Pol. Phil. & Econ. 131–49 (2006); R. Claassen & L. Herzog, “Why Economic Agency Matters: An Account of Structural Domination in the Economic Realm”, (2019) Eur. J. Pol. Theory, 147488511983218.

[3] MK Hendrickson, PH Howard, DH Constance, “Power, food and agriculture: Implications for farmers, consumers and communities”, in Defense of Farmers: The Future of Agriculture in the Shadow of Corporate Power (J.W. Gibson & S.E. Alexander eds, University of Nebraska Press, 2019), 13.

[4] J. Drexl, “Consumer Welfare and Consumer Harm: Adjusting Competition Law and Policies to the Need of Developing Jurisdictions” in Economic Characteristics of Developing Jurisdictions: Their Implications for Competition Law (edited by M. Gal, M. Bakhoum, J. Drexl, E. Fox and D. Gerber, Edward Elgar, 2015), 265-295.

[5] See J. Kirkwood, “Buyer Power and Exclusionary Conduct: Should Brooke Group Set the Standards for Buyer Induced Price Discrimination and Predatory Bidding?”, (2005) 72 Antitrust Law Journal, 637-644.

[6] Presently, 17 Member States dispose of competition law provisions that address situations of non-structural economic power, such as provisions on abuse of economic dependence and relative market power.

[9] See, https://www.supplychaininitiative.eu/