Referenzen:

Gronbach, L., J. Seekings and V. Megannon. 2022. Social Protection in the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons from South Africa. Center for Global Development Policy Paper 252. Washington, DC: Center for Global Development.

Köhler, T. and H. Bhorat. 2020. COVID-19, Social Protection and the Labour Market in South Africa: Are Social Grants being Targeted at the most Vulnerable? DPRU Working paper 202008. Cape Town: DPRU, University of Cape Town.

National Treasury. 2023. Budget 2023. Budget Review Pretoria: Government of South Africa.

Patel, L. 2021. "Social security and social development in South Africa." In The Oxford Handbook of the South African Economy, edited by A. Oqubay, F. Tregenna and I. Valodia. Oxford University Press.

Plagerson, S. 2018. "How Does Social Assistance Address Vertical, Horizontal and Spatial Inequalities? Towards Achieving the SDGs in South Africa." Overcoming Inequalities in a Fractured World: between elite power and social mobilization, Geneva.

Posel, D. and M. Rogan. 2012. "Gendered Trends in Poverty in the Post-Apartheid Period, 1997 - 2006." Development Southern Africa 29 (1): 96-113.

SASSA. 2023a. Annual Performance Plan 2022-2023. Pretoria, South Africa: South African Social Security Agency.

---. 2023b. Annual Report 2021/22. Pretoria, South Africa: South African Social Security Agency.