Hunger im Sudan: eine menschengemachte Katastrophe

Fußnote:

[1] For more detail, see Gerrit Kurtz, Power Relations in Sudan After the Fall of Bashir, SWP Research Paper 5, May 2024 https://www.swp-berlin.org/10.18449/2024RP05/; Volker Perthes, Sudan’s Transition to War and the Limits of the UN’s Good Offices, SWP Research Paper 14, October 2024 https://www.swp-berlin.org/10.18449/2024RP14/